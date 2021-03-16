Bolivia Considers to Take Legal Action Against Luis Almagro

The OAS criticized this country's judicial system for issuing pre-trial detention against the 2019 coup leader Jeanine Añez.

Bolivia's Justice Minister Ivan Lima Monday informed that President Luis Arce's administration is considering taking legal action against the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro for his interference in Bolivian internal affairs.

"Almagro must answer for the gravity of his assertions regarding an alleged fraud that led to the coup against former President Evo Morales after the 2019 elections," Lima said.

OAS Secretary-General "never apologized for the thousands of people that were killed, injured, illegally detained, and persecuted," Morales tweeted.

The government's announcement came shortly after the OAS criticized Bolivia's judicial system for issuing pre-trial detention against the coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez and former officials of her cabinet.

The racist, fascist nazi hire by the trump administration and pompeo to target, torture, abuse, burn down the homes of MAS politicians in Bolivia during and after the coup! The good christians allied to pompeo! Right? https://t.co/yftJG3jY2F — Carlos fragas (@FragasCarlos) March 16, 2021

"There are no guarantees that this will be a fair and impartial trial," OAS stated and announced that it will launch an investigation to identify corruption cases that may have occurred during Evo Morales' term (2006-2019).

Bolivia's former president condemned OAS support to Añez and blamed this U.S.-backed institution for crimes against humanity.

Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur) Democracy Observatory accused Almagro of "acting brazenly and attempting to meddle in Bolivia's affairs after promoting massacres, assassinations, and political persecution."