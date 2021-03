On Suday, the justice system ruled preventive detention for Jeanine Añez, former Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman, and former Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra.

Bolivia's Justice Minister Ivan Lima Sunday reported on the initiation of four accountability trials against the coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez.

The judicial processes that began this Monday at 8h00 are related to cases of corruption and human rights violations committed by Añez after the coup against former president Evo Morales in 2019.

"In the coming weeks, we will also file charges against Añez for the Sacaba and Senkata massacres," Lima assured.

The statements occurred after the justice system ruled preventive detention for Añez, former Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman, and former Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra.

Jeanine Añez has been summoned by the Prosecutor's Office to answer to charges. An arrest warrant will be issued if she fails to appear within the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/qYk1iGUvuN — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 22, 2021

The coup-born regime officials are also accused of the crimes of sedition, conspiracy, and terrorism. Lima informed that the Justice Ministry will provide legal assistance to the victims of the regime who have scarce economic resources. On Sunday, the Bolivian justice system ordered Añez to be held in preventive detention for four months, after the Prosecutor's Office requested it due to the "risk of escape".