Bolivia: Prosecutor Demands Preventive Prison for Jeanine Añez

If the request is accepted by the judge in charge of the case, the former de facto president will spend six months in a public jail.

Bolivia's Prosecutor's Office requested the preventive detention of former de facto President Jeanine Anez and former ministers Alvaro Coimbra and Rodrigo Guzman, who are accused of terrorism and conspiracy due to their actions during the 2019 coup d'état against Evo Morales.

The Public Prosecutor's Office based its request on the high risk of escape of those involved, manifested when Añez tried to hide in a box to avoid arrest and leave the country.

Moreover, the Public Prosecutor's Office considers that they could influence important witnesses' statements if they remain free.

If the request is approved, Añez will have to remain six months in the Obrajes women's prison in La Paz, and her two former ministers will be transferred to San Pedro prison.

A popular government in #Bolivia is putting US-backed fascistic goons in jail. People achieved this in part by voting. Voting matters! Maybe all these creeps get out soon. Hopefully not. Hopefully they'll leave as senior citizens, but this happened! https://t.co/JqIzTCZeg9 — Joe Emersberger (@rosendo_joe) March 14, 2021

The court hearing to define if the accused will respond to the process in freedom or a public jail should be between today and Monday.

The three detainees denounced they were illegally arrested since they had not been previously notified. Añez also expressed that this was a political trial led by the Movement for Socialism (MAS).

Because of these pronouncements, the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), and the European Union (EU) have requested a fair trial for the former officials.