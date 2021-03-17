Mexico Urges OAS Not To Interfere in Bolivia's Internal Affairs

The U.S.-controlled institution demanded the release of Jeanine Añez who was preventively detained in La Paz over sedition, conspiracy, and terrorism charges.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary (SRE) on Wednesday called on the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary Luis Almagro to avoid further interference in Bolivia's internal affairs, following his statements over the arrest of the coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez early this week.

"The OAS should attend to the collegial condition of its mandate and refrain from confrontation with a democratically elected government such as the Bolivian one," SRE official Efrain Guadarrama noted.

"We make a reminder to OAS Secretary-General to conduct itself according to its powers, fostering dialogue, consensus...and not polarizing the already divided organization," he added.

The U.S.-controlled institution on Monday demanded the release of Añez and other former ministers who were preventively detained in La Paz over sedition, conspiracy, and terrorism charges.

These were the people killed at the Añez regime massacre in Sacaba, Bolivia. They went to protest against the coup and were shot dead.



How can there be impunity for this? How can international outlets refer to justice for this as a 'crackdown on opposition'? pic.twitter.com/FLXmdcegVB — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) March 14, 2021

Almagro cast doubts on the Bolivian Justice system's independence and proposed an international commission to assume the investigations against several coup promoters.

In 2019, the OAS observation mission to the Presidential elections supported allegations of electoral fraud in the Andean country, thus promoting a social crisis that led to a coup against President Evo Morales (2006-2019).

"It is pertinent that other countries know about what Almagro is doing as he has done with Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela," Bolivia's Senate Chairman Andronico Rodriguez stressed.