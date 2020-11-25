Bolivia: New Arrest Warrants for Añez Regime's Top Officials

Former Oil Minister and former Immigration Director are accused of political persecution and corruption.

The Bolivian Attorney General's Office issued warrants for the arrest of Victor Zamora and Marcel Rivas for the crimes of corruption and political persecution. They were part of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

Former Oil Minister Zamora is under investigation for the crimes of influence abuse and breach of duty. He allegedly committed these crimes when he was in charge of Bolivian Fiscal Oilfields (YPFB) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prosecutor's Office in La Paz requested information from the Migration General Direction and the police to know the former minister's whereabouts.

"Zamora was not at his residence nor his father's apartment," prosecutor Alexis Vilela said.

The Immigration ex-Director Rivas has two accusations against him: one for favoring the departure of other ex-authorities and another for political persecution.

#Bolivia | The former Minister of Government of the coup regime in Bolivia, Arturo Murillo, and former viceminister Javier Issa, pursued by Bolivia's justice system, are in the United States, according to commander of the Bolivian Police, Jhonny Aguilera.https://t.co/iFv1y0i3mE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 24, 2020