Bolivia: Ex-Immigration Director Accused of Political Persecution

Bolivia's new Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo accused former Director of Immigration Marcel Rivas of politically persecuting over 495 people, whom he allegedly prevented from leaving the country by issuing illegal immigration alerts.

According to Del Castillo, among those affected by illegal immigration alerts are journalists, politicians, diplomats, and businessmen.

"This gentleman has used Immigration for political purposes, he used the institution to politically persecute several subjects of our society. Of the 1061 immigration alerts he had issued, 42 percent were illegal to persecute former officials, politicians, journalists, diplomats, and even businessmen. (...) We are analyzing and we have found that over 495 people have been affected, they are 500 families that have been politically persecuted by Mr. Marcel Rivas", Del Castillo said.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General's Office maintains that there are several indications that would prove the alleged link of the former director of Migration, arrested on November 9 in La Paz, with the escape of coup-born regime's former ministers Arturo Murillo and Fernando Lopez.

BOLIVIA ~ President Luis Arce Approves the Bonus Legislation Against Hunger ~ it was previously approved by the National Assembly but the U.S. & Canadian supported De facto government of Jeanine Añez prevented its implementation.



✅https://t.co/hqEt3J0y76 pic.twitter.com/5YMSd42O6D — allan crawshaw (@allan_crawshaw) November 13, 2020

Bolivia's judicial authorities issued arrest warrants against Arturo Murillo and Fernando Lopez, who were ministers of government and defense, respectively, during the de coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez.

Minister Del Castillo also attended on Monday the sear-in ceremony of the new General Staff of the Bolivian Police made up of national directors and departmental commanders.

On November 16, President Luis Arce appointed Colonel Jhonny Aguilera, who was the director of the Special Force of Fight against Crime in La Paz and in Santa Cruz, as interim commander of the Police.