Bolivia: Jeanine Anez Prevented From Leaving the Country.

In Bolivia, social movements reported that former de facto president Jeanine Anez tried to escape to Brazil but was prevented from boarding a plane by a group of citizens.

A representative of social organizations in Beni's department, in the north of Bolivia, announced that they prevented Áñez from boarding a plane at the Jorge Henrich Arauz airport in the city of Trinidad, as she was trying to go to a border city and then flee to Brazil.

"We cornered her when she was escaping to Brazil. We arrested her, and she is locked up in an apartment, and now she has to respond for the killings in Senkata and Sacaba", said the spokesman. He has not been identified in the video circulating on social media.

Last week, former de facto government minister Arturo Murillo fled the country and arrived in Panama. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Fernando Lopez is in Brazil. In this regard, three officials of the Bolivian Migration Directorate were arrested for allowing the escape of fugitives.



"Former de facto president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez was forced to desist from boarding a plane

by dozens of people who expressed their anger because they believed she was fleeing the country."

Following the inauguration of Bolivian President Luis Arce, the corruption that prevailed during the de facto government has been revealed, and there are already some 24 cases open.

Last October, the Plurinational Legislative Assembly recommended that the Public Prosecutor's Office (Fiscalía) initiate a lawsuit against Añez for the massacres of Sacaba, Cochabamba, Senkata, and El Alto, which occurred in November 2019. This document would indict her of allegedly committing the crimes of genocide, torture, forced disappearances, and others.

Evo Morales repeatedly called for charges against those responsible for the massacre in El Alto in 2019, from exile in Argentina and since returning to the country.

The Armed Forces and the Police were vital in the coup d'état of November 10, 2019, which forced former president Evo Morales to leave office. On several occasions, the indigenous leader denounced Bolivia's high military commands for decorating "coup leaders," who massacred the population.

In this new political phase that Bolivia is experiencing, after the assumption of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce as president of the Republic, authorities, including him, have promised to investigate the various crimes committed the year that Áñez was in government.

"Social organizations from the department of Beni detained the former coup president Jeanine Añez at the airport as she was preparing to flee to Brazil. They are demanding that she answer for the deaths of Sacaba and Senkata."