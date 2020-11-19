Victims of 2019 Massacres in Bolivia Declared Heroes

The Observation Mission sent by the IACHR between 22 and 25 November 2019 confirmed that in Sacaba and Senkata a massacre was committed.

Bolivia's Lower Chamber Wednesday approved an hommage that confers the national heroes status to the victims of the post-electoral violence that broke out in the country in October last year.

"The plenary of the Lower Chamber approves a Chamber's Homage to the victims of Potosi, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, La Paz, and the city of El Alto, and it declares them heroes of the Plurinational State of Bolivia for offering their lives in defense of democracy and the citizen's vote," Lower House representatives Twitted.

To support the decision, the deputy for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and chairman of the Chamber, Victor Borda, confirmed that the final report delivered to the Legislative Assembly registered 37 deaths in the conflicts of Ovejuyo and Senkata (La Paz), Huayllani (Sacaba), Montero (Santa Cruz), and Betanzos (Potosi). Of those who died, 27 were killed by bullets.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ivan Lima announced that on November 23, five experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will arrive in the country to undergo an investigation into the murders of Sacaba, in Cochabamba Department, and Senkata, El Alto Department in order to identify the intellectual and material authors of the violent events.

A series of protests were seen in different regions in the country following the report by the Organization of American States (OAS) of electoral fraud in the elections of last year.

The most violent events were recorded in Sacaba (Cochabamba) and Senkata (El Alto) where police forces supported by the De facto authorities cracked down on demonstrators.

The Observation Mission sent by the IACHR between 22 and 25 November 2019 confirmed that in Sacaba and Senkata a massacre was committed.

Meanwhile, opposition The Citizen Community (CC) and We Believe coalition rejected the Lower Chamber's declaration, claiming that it tries to impose "an ideological view" of the facts.