    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Interim President Añez Withdraws from October Elections
  • Bolivia's coup appointed interim president Jeanine Áñez, speaking here during the 195th anniversary of Bolivia's independence, announced Thursday the withdrawal of her candidacy for president in the upcoming elections. La Paz, Bolivia. August 6, 2020.

    Bolivia's coup appointed interim president Jeanine Áñez, speaking here during the 195th anniversary of Bolivia's independence, announced Thursday the withdrawal of her candidacy for president in the upcoming elections. La Paz, Bolivia. August 6, 2020. | Photo: EFE/Javier Mamani

Published 17 September 2020 (4 hours 49 minutes ago)
Opinion

Áñez alleges she made the decision to prevent the Movement for Socialism (MAS) from winning the election. 

Bolivia's de facto president Jeanine Ánez announced Thursday through a recorded message her decision to "put aside" her candidacy for the upcoming October 18 presidential elections.

RELATED:

Bolivia: Luis Arce to Win Elections in First Round, Pollster

Accompanied by her running mate Samuel Doria Medina, the de facto leader assured that she made the decision "for the greater good" to avoid a situation in which the Movement for Socialism (MAS) "ends up winning the elections."

Áñez had announced her candidacy this past January 24 amid fierce criticisms reminding of the transitional nature of her reign, demanding she call for national presidential elections. 

Days after, the de facto leader announced Doria Medina as her vice-presidential candidate through the Together alliance, which united the Democrats, National Unity, and local forces such as Sol.Bo and Tarija United.

 
Simultaneously, various national polls have shown the MAS candidate Luis Arce as the possible victor in the first round of voting, and Áñez as far from winning the presidential seat. On Wednesday, the National Unity party revoked their support for her candidacy.
 
Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales, ousted by a coup in November 2019, affirmed that the withdrawal of Áñez's "failed candidacy" will allow her to escape with impunity not only from the "scandalous corruption cases" she faced during her time in power, but also from the "genocide" in Senkata and Sacaba.
 
"The protagonists of the neoliberal crisis—the ADN, MIR, and MNR—want to continue Bolivia's pillage by restoring this sadly famous mega-coalition during the critical situation we're living in," Morales asserted.
 
 

Tags

Bolivia Jeanine Añez Elections Coup Human Rights Abuses Movimiento al Socialismo

People

Jeanine Añez Luis Arce Evo Morales

teleSUR
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.