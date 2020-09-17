    • Live
Bolivia's De Facto President Withdraws from Election Race
Published 17 September 2020
The coup appointed interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, announced this Thursday that she is withdrawing her candidacy for the October elections.
 

Áñez announced her withdrawal from the electoral race one day after the widest electoral poll published so far in the country placed her in fourth place in voting intention, far from even being able to contest a second round.


by teleSUR/MS
