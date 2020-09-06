Bolivia: MAS candidate Luis Arce Leads Surveys Towards Elections

In third place is coup born regime's leader Jeanine Añez, who appears with 10.4 percent support,

A survey conducted by Ciesmori Company Sunday showed that the candidate of the Movement Towards Socialism party, Luis Arce, has 26.2 percent of the intended votes for the next elections in Bolivia, nine points more than his rival Carlos Mesa, who has 17.1 percent.

According to the survey, 32 percent of those interviewed did not indicate for whom they would vote or had not decided on their position.

In third place is coup born regime's leader Jeanine Añez, who leads the Juntos alliance. She appears with 10.4 percent support, which shows a downward trend. Next is Fernando Camacho, from the Creemos front, with 6.9 percent and Chi Hyun Chung, from FPV, with 3.3 percent. Further down are Jorge Quiroga, Maria Cruz Baya, and Feliciano Mamani.

The pollster estimates that Arce will get 37.3 percent of the votes, against 24.2 percent for Mesa and 14.4 percent for Añez. Camacho came in fourth place, with 12.4 percent. It is expected a second round of voting between Arce and Añez.

LIVE: The official campaign launch for Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism.



Watch here: https://t.co/6cyQ9sF4wB pic.twitter.com/VnrQSvemcj — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 6, 2020

On Sunday, Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that political organizations and parties will begin their campaigns ahead for the elections of May 3.

"According to the Electoral Calendar approved by the TSE, the organizations and political alliances will start their campaigns from Sunday, September 6," the TSE stated.

Candidates could begin their political campaigns but they will have to maintain the health authorities' recommendations to avoid the COVID-19 spread in the country.