Over the last week, the coup-born candidate Añez fell from 12 to 8 percent in the vote intention.

One month away from Bolivia's presidential elections, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce is still leading the polls, while coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez continues to lose supporters.

The private company Markets and Samples' recent poll shows Arce in first place with a forecast of 25 percent of the votes in favor.

Over the last week, Añez's vote intention fell from 12 to 8 percent. Meanwhile, however, the pro-regime "We Believe" Alliance candidate Fernando Camacho climbed from eighth to sixth place, and now he stands alongside the leader of the coup-born regime.

From September 5 to 11, Markets and Samples surveyed a group of citizens living in urban and rural areas from all the country's departments.

Bolivia's ruling party, 'Juntos', has formally requested that MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce be banned from standing in the elections.



Luis Arce is currently first in the polls, 'Juntos' candidate Jeanine Añez is a distant third. pic.twitter.com/Fiyf1KzUUf — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 20, 2020

When selecting the interviewees, the company also considered those who previously registered to vote and those who assured that they will go to the polls on October 18th.

On the question "Who will you vote for?", 21 percent of those surveyed said they were undecided, and 11 percent said they would leave the ballot blank.

Markets and Samples' valid ballot projections show that Arce could receive 37 percent of the votes, and Añez could get the 12 percent in the October elections.