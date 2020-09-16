Bolivia: Luis Arce to Win Elections in First Round, Pollster

Bolivia’s former president and candidate for the Revolutionary Left Front political party, Carlos Mesa, follows Arce with 12,9 % of possible votes. Jeanine Añez, the de facto president, is in fourth place in Bolivian preference, with only 5,5% of votes.

Bolivia's pollster Jubilee Foundation (Fundación Jubileo) said Wednesday that the Movement to Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce leads vote intention and would win in the October general elections during the first-round, according to the latest survey.

The Jubilee Foundation launched the survey campaign "Your vote counts" (Tu Voto Cuenta) with a questionnaire to assess Bolivians vote intention. To the question "If general elections were this Sunday, who you would vote for?" the answers show that 38.5% of Bolivians would choose Luis Arce in a first-round, and 40.3% support the MAS.

"Sisters and brothers: these days electoral polls will be coming out, so I ask you to consider them with humility because right-wingers always lurk. We must continue working with much commitment to recover democracy and get out of the crisis," former president of Bolivia Evo Morales Ayma tweeted.

"Your vote counts" conducted about 16,000 polls, 12,339 in urban settlements, and 3,640 in rural locations. Over 9,500 were online, and 6,471 were performed in person-to-person modality.

Luis Arce, the MAS's candidate in Bolivia, has about the same amount of support that Evo Morales had during the last elections, which proves (once again) that there was no election fraud and that claim was manufactured by the OAS and corporate media. https://t.co/DW7zrVelis — ☭ (@hansalexrazo) September 16, 2020

The info collection stage of the survey occurred from early September. The data universe covers all the Bolivians listed in the voters' register. The sample was determined according to the population density in each department.

"We have already said it: Áñez and his government are in free fall. They will say that their candidate resigns for the unity of the right, but Bolivia knows that they will do it to negotiate impunity. On October 18, we will recover democracy and defeat the crisis," Morales added.