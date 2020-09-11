Bolivia: Evo Morales' Supporters Claim Political Persecution

Prosecutors, lawyers, and human rights defenders Friday denounced political persecution and abuse of power by Bolivia's coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez over President Evo Morales' collaborators and supporters.
"Bolivia's justice system is promoting unfounded charges on Morales' supporters, as it is applying preventive arrest arbitrarily," Ombudsman Nadia Cruz assured.
The Añez regime launched criminal investigations against over 100 citizens linked to the Morales administration (2006-2019). It has charged them for alleged terrorist crimes.
In addition, dozens of people are being investigated for alleged membership in a criminal organization, breach of duty, and other crimes.
Recent evidence shows that many of these cases are politically motivated. Prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against people because they had phone contact with Evo Morales. Others have been charged for criticizing the U.S.-backed interim regime on social media.
Añez "has publicly pressured prosecutors and judges to act favorably to her objectives," Human Rights Watch (HRW) Director Jose Vivanco said.
Prosecutors and judges "cannot become a tool to persecute political opponents of the government," he urged.