Bolivia: Evo Morales' Supporters Claim Political Persecution

Prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against people who had phone contact with the Socialist leader.

Prosecutors, lawyers, and human rights defenders Friday denounced political persecution and abuse of power by Bolivia's coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez over President Evo Morales' collaborators and supporters.

"Bolivia's justice system is promoting unfounded charges on Morales' supporters, as it is applying preventive arrest arbitrarily," Ombudsman Nadia Cruz assured.

The Añez regime launched criminal investigations against over 100 citizens linked to the Morales administration (2006-2019). It has charged them for alleged terrorist crimes.

In addition, dozens of people are being investigated for alleged membership in a criminal organization, breach of duty, and other crimes.

