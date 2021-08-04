Bolivia: Evo Morales’ Socialist Party Holds Congress

This event seeks to improve the structure and discipline of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) party.

On Wednesday, Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party, chaired by former President Evo Morales, initiated its third statutory congress in Cochachamba department.

This event seeks to adapt MAS statutes to the National Political Organizations Law in order to improve the party’s structure and discipline. Over 300 delegates of workers' organizations, Indigenous communities, and other social sectors that come together in the so-called "Unity Pact" will be present.

"We are one heart and one force," said former Bolivian minister and party member Fernando Huanacuni, who stressed the importance of unity amid a "historic conspiracy of the right-wing sectors", which supported the U.S.-backed coup d'etat against Morales in 2019.

"We are the country’s first political force. Let us merge our unity," Bolivia's President Luis Arce said, and stressed that the MAS party stays united.

After the 2019 coup d'etat, some party members opted for the renewal of the leadership of the political organization, while others stressed that Morales could not be replaced. He said that those who ask for his renewal are "functional to the right" and want the party's division. He affirmed that these sectors should reflect towards the sake of their party. In the congress, the results achieved in the Andean nation's departmental elections will also be analyzed. In these ballots, MAS preserved the Cochabamba, Oruro, and Potosi departaments.