Bolivia: Luis Arce Inaugurates New Site of Legislative Assembly

The new building is an imposing structure of earthquake-resistant steel, with state-of-the-art technology and a particular design reflecting the 36 nations and indigenous peoples of the South American country.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, inaugurated this Monday the new headquarters of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly (Parliament) of Bolivia.

"We are absolutely sure that in these facilities there will be no place for the betrayal of the homeland, there will be no place for the vende-patria, but for the organized people, who will fight for the stomach and the pocket of the Bolivian people," said the president during the inauguration ceremony.

The event was attended by representatives of the 36 nations and indigenous peoples of Bolivia, such as the Chiquitanos, Urus, Tepietes, Quechuas, Mojeños, Yaminawas, Maropas, among others.

"Little by little, the old Republic, which is still longed for by many people in our region, in our countries, is moving away and is gaining more strength to coexist with our indigenous brothers, to see ourselves in the mirror and recognize what we are," added Arce.

For his part, the Bolivian Vice President, David Choquehuanca, commented that the new building "not only has to include the poncho, the pen, but the ideology of the culture of life."

"We need to decolonize thinking and project laws from here to defend the interests of all Bolivians," Arce emphasized.

In the same line, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Freddy Mamani, expressed himself, who pointed out that the change of headquarters is not "a simple transfer."

"In the month of #Pachamama, we inaugurated with an offering, the modern building of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly that will allow our deputies and senators to have better conditions to work for our people, to whom we owe."

"It is a transformation of the Republican State to a Plurinational State. From now on, never again will the Legislative Body be subservient to the minority of that social class that enriched itself at the expense of the Bolivian people," he stated.

The new headquarters of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia, whose construction began in 2016, is located in the center of political power in the country, one block from Murillo Square.

Part of the building is shaped like a cube, with a length of 36 meters on each side. It also has iconographic walls highlighting indigenous cultures in its common areas, offices and corridors.

The building, with 20 floors and 44,000 square meters of constructed area, has two hemicycles that were enabled for the sessions of the 130 deputies and 36 senators, whose seats have a high-tech communication system.

An investment of 473,207,758 Bolivianos (about US$69 million) was made for its construction.