Bolivia Has Received 7.5 Million Vaccines

On Sunday, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce announced that his country has managed to get 7,551,050 COVID-19 vaccines so far.

In addition, during this month, the Bolivian Aviation public company has scheduled six flights to China to bring more immunizers to this Andean country and thus ensure the success of the national vaccination program.

On Friday, during a meeting with mayors from around the country, Arce recalled that vaccination is a public policy priority and instructed the Health Ministry to increase efforts to control the pandemic.

To that end, he announced that nasal antigen tests, PCR tests, and vaccines will be distributed directly to the population through sub-national governments.

���� The Bolivian govt reached an agreement with Biolyse of Canada to produce additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines if a compulsory license is issued. However, their efforts have been blocked by the interest of patent-holders profiteering on the pandemic.https://t.co/JEybAPdeqS — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) August 2, 2021

“There are many municipalities that are lagging behind in the vaccination process. This is where this decision should apply, ”Arce said.

The Immunization Program director Max Enriquez reported that 40 percent of the population has already received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 23 percent of Bolivians received two doses. Currently, the population eligible to be immunized against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus reaches 7,189,428 people.

As of Monday morning, Bolivia had reported 473,899 COVID-19 cases and 17,839 related deaths.