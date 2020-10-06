Bolivia: Arce Warns of Violent Threats Ahead of Elections

The coup government officials' announcement paves the way for a violent response from the far-right forces in case Arce wins the elections as all polls show him as favorite.

Bolivia's presidential candidate for the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, warned the international community on Tuesday about violent threats ahead of the October 18 elections.

Arce raised concerns about the announcements made by the de facto government´s Minister Arturo Murillo and the Vice-Minister of Internal Affairs and Police Daniel Humérez regarding an alleged campaign by the MAS to destabilize the country in the aftermath of the election.

These coup government officials also announced the creation of an anti-terrorist group to fight this alleged destabilization. The announcement paves the way for a violent response from far-right forces if Arce wins the elections as all polls show him as favorite.

In the statement, Arce recalls the repeated attempts to change the election date, and ultimately eliminate his party from the electoral race. A Bolivian court denied this appeal on Monday.

"Recent statements by de facto government authorities show that they won't give up on their attempts to obstruct the electoral process, to try to generate fear and are now threatening the use of military force. I repeat: What other provocations are they willing to generate to derail the elections?" Arce warns.

Alertamos a la comunidad internacional sobre los riesgos que enfrenta la recuperación de la democracia en #Bolivia, por lo cual les solicitamos su apoyo y observación activa durante la campaña electoral, la jornada del 18 de octubre y los días posteriores a las #EleccionesBo pic.twitter.com/DPOLudmz6Q — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) October 6, 2020

"We alert the international community to the risks facing the recovery of democracy in #Bolivia, for which we ask for your support and active observation during the electoral campaign, the day of October 18 and the days after the #EleccionesBo."

Moreover, according to local media outlets, Murillo has amitted to the acquisition this year of tear gas and other anti-disturbance weaponry. The ballots will be guarded by the same Armed Forces that supported the coup. Hence, the manipulation of the results to force a second run is still on the table.

In this sense, the MAS candidate called on the international community to safeguard the election day's electoral process and after the results are announced. Last week authorities revealed the five international missions accredited in the country, including the European Union (EU); the Carter Center, the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations, the Association of Electoral Organizations of South America, and the Organization of American States (OAS)

In particular, the OAS and the EU contributed to unleashing the coup that forced former president Evo Morales to leave the country.