MAS Will Participate in October 18 Elections Race, Court Rules

Bolivia's Second Constitutional Chamber rejected on Monday an appeal by lawmaker Carmen Eva González to annul the legal status of the left party Movement Towards Socialism (MAS). Hence the MAS is now allowed to participate in the October 18 election.

The far-right senator Carmen Eva González had filed an appeal to remove the party of the elections because MAS candidate Luis Arce had commented on a survey's result outside of the period established by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

"The Court of Constitutional Guarantees has established two things: first, the plaintiff did not have active legitimacy to file the Compliance Action and second, it cannot decide on a matter that is pending before the Constitutional Court, for those two reasons the protection action invoked has been denied," the MAS delegate Wilfredo Chávez announced before a crowd of MAS followers at the gates of the Departmental Court of Justice.

Rechazamos categóricamente la violencia con la que grupos vandálicos, armados con petardos y palos, atacaron a nuestra militancia del MAS – IPSP que se encontraba en el frontis del Tribunal de Justicia de #LaPaz. ¡Exigimos garantías y respeto a nuestros derechos! pic.twitter.com/gFggE9XMPr — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) October 5, 2020

"We categorically reject the violence with which vandal groups, armed with firecrackers and sticks, attacked our MAS - IPSP militancy that was in front of the #LaPaz Court of Justice. We demand guarantees and respect for our rights!"

On the other hand, MAS candidate Luis Arce denounced via Twitter that in the aftermath of the announcement, armed groups attacked MAS militants in La Paz waiting for the results in the Court of Justice's surroundings.

However, representatives from opposition parties said they would not accept the results and move forward with the appeal. Nonetheless, as established in the procedures, the legal body opened 15 days for the Senate's president EVA Copa to submit the appeal again. Still, this time frame surpasses the October 18 elections, so the MAS continues in the race.