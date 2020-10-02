Argentina Demands the Liberation of Photographer in Bolivia

According to his father, Nestor Molares, the 44-years-old photographer covered the social unrest against the coup d’état in November of 2019.

Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Ministry demanded Bolivia’s de facto government free Argentinian photographer Facundo Molares Schoenfeld, detained during the coup d’etat against former President Evo Morales.

The Argentinian Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the release of Molares is "particularly urgent given their state of health, added to the impact of the unjustified and consecutive cancellations of hearings called by the Court for that purpose." Molares currently suffers from kidney failure.

Bolivia’s coup born government accused Molares of blocking a bridge alongside other strikers. According to his father, Nestor Molares, the 44-years-old photographer covered the social unrest against the coup d’état in November of 2019.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina filed the petition for Molares' release through the Consulate in Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia.

Concierto ahora por la libertad para Facundo Molares, preso político de la dictadura Boliviana.#LibertadAFacundo #PresoPolíticohttps://t.co/UHQ7Vy4WxH — Fernando Alonso (@FerLAlonso) September 30, 2020

Concert now for the freedom of Facundo Molares, political prisoner of the Bolivian dictatorship.

Molares’ family also has denounced that Bolivian authorities have held him in isolation, breaching his rights. He remains detained in the San Pedro jail in La Paz. Argentinian authorities pointed out that several protocol omissions occurred during his detention.

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs Felipe Sola urged Bolivia’s government to adopt "the necessary measures to put an end to the denial of justice described above, guaranteeing Mr. Molares his fundamental human right of access to justice and the effective exercise of all the guarantees of due process.”