Bolivia Election: Women and Young Represent Majority of Voters

The capital of Santa Cruz is the top voting center out of the ten populated cities in Bolivia.

Bolivia's electoral roll has a female majority, as 51.07 percent of eligible voters in the national territory are women, according to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The registry shows that in the national territory, 7.031.294 people will vote in the October 18 elections. Abroad there are 30 nations where Bolivians can participate, but the governments have yet to confirm whether it will offer them this opportunity. About 301.631 people are expected to vote out of the country.

Furthermore, 3.590.638 women are expected to go to the polls. Specialists said that these elections would rely heavily on this population and young people since 44.5 percent of those registered are under 35 years old.

#Cochabamba

Notarios electorales continúan con la notificación a jurados electorales en diferentes sectores del departamento.#EleccionesGenerales2020 pic.twitter.com/i4SiK4jqF4 — TSE Bolivia (@TSEBolivia) September 28, 2020

"#Cochabamba Electoral notaries continue to notify electoral juries in different sectors of the department. # GeneralElections2020."

To guarantee the legitimacy of the vote, the TSE said it had debugged the registry following the principle of "each person a vote." According to TSE figures, 73.587 dead people were canceled from the registry, while 187.166 were prohibited from voting as they did not participate in the last two elections.

On the other hand, there are 250.805 new voters. The department of Santa Cruz reported most young people registered to vote before La Paz and Cochabamba. Also, these three departments represent 73.2 percent of the electoral roll.

Furthermore, the capital of Santa Cruz is the top voting center out of the ten populated cities in Bolivia. On September 20, the TSE published the list of citizens chosen as electoral judges for the October 18 elections. Overall there will be 213.600 electoral judges, and 8.658 of them live abroad.