Bolivia: Santa Cruz Decrees Emergency State Due to Wildfires

The authorities are concerned that the arsons would affect native fauna, especially the Paraba Azul, a yellow and blue parrot. Also, about a hundred families live in the location of the fires.

The Bolivian province of Santa Cruz decreed a state of emergency for the region because of massive wildfires on Thursday.

“To this day, about 34 fires have been registered, and over 831,000 hectares have been affected. Through Decree No. 322, I declare a Departmental Disaster due to Forest Fires and Drought; to protect the life, the Natural Heritage, as well as the economic resources of Santa Cruz,” Ruben Costas, Governor of Santa Cruz, tweeted.

About 37 % of Santa Cruz territory is vulnerable to the blazes because of low humidity, high temperatures, and a harsh drought in that northern region. Besides, local authorities filed up over 400 sanctions against arsonists.

Despite prohibitions, local farmers frequently start fires to clear fields for planting season. There are other 17 denounces of intentional burning and five detainees under pyromania charges.



Evo Morales stood in front of the fires, took things into action. Regardless, the UK and US criticized Evo Morales for not doing much about the fires!

The new fires in Bolivia are abandoned by the new regime, with the support of the USA and UK. #Bolivia #fires #BoliviaMereceMAS pic.twitter.com/bjXcSCDk81 — Aline ☀️ ���� #HandsOffBolivia ���� ☀️ (@Aline36659579) September 29, 2020

Costas requested Defense Minister Luis Fernando Lopez for human resources and material aid to suffocate the fires. Lopez insisted that about a hundred firemen would collaborate with local law enforcement on that purpose.

In the same period of 2019, Santa Cruz reported several fires in about four million hectares.