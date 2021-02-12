Bolivia Approves Amnesty Law for Those Persecuted by Añez Gov't

"For months, we demanded and shouted #LiberenALxsPresxxsPolíticxs, and now it is reality! The Plurinational Legislative Assembly of #Bolivia just approved today, #12 February, the Amnesty and Pardon Law that benefits thousands of people imprisoned by the Añez dictatorship. We did it!"
"The decree is in favor of justice for those persecuted and prosecuted without any reason with criminal charges, freeing them from any criminal charge presented during the de facto government," explained the President of the Senate Andrónico Rodríguez.
The decree releases political and social leaders who opposed Añez from judicial processes and preventive detention. This after social movements submitted a list with more than 1 000 people persecuted for alleged charges of sedition, terrorism, and electoral fraud.