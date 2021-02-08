Bolivia Investigates Killing of 35 Condors

"We are facing one of the most serious cases of endangered species' mortality in our country's history," biologist Diego Mendez said.

Bolivia's environmental authorities on Sunday announced they will investigate the massacre of 35 endangered condors in a rural community in the Tarija Department.

The birds, which were presumably poisoned, were lying on the grounds of the Laderas Norte rural community. Preliminary investigations suggest they were killed by local hunters.

"We are facing one of the most serious cases of endangered species' mortality in our country's history," biologist Diego Mendez said, recalling that the birds killed represent 0,5 percent of the world's condor population.

The Environment Ministry deployed a commission of experts to investigate the incident and found out the perpetrators. In the rural area, three dogs and one goat were also found poisoned.

The incident occurred several days ago. The experts, who discovered the bodies due to the foul smell and the insects it attracted, are looking to identify the exact date.

The case, which was initially denounced through social networks, was confirmed by Vice Minister of Environment Magin Herrera this weekend.

"This massive crime hurts us. In this Department, condors live and coexist with farmer communities with no problems," Tarija governor Adrian Oliva explained.