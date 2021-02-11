Bolivia: Gen. Valverde To Be Tried for the Senkata Massacre

He ordered the military to repress the citizens who were protesting near the facilities of a gas company.

La Paz Department Prosecutor Marco Cossio on Wednesday charged Retired General Luis Valverde of being responsible for the "Senkata massacre" which took place a week after the coup against President Evo Morales in 2019.

Investigations revealed that the citizens were attacked by the military from inside the facilities of the state-owned company Oilfields of Bolivia (YPFB).

Cossio pointed out that Gen. Valverde was accused of breach of duty, murder, homicide, and serious injuries.

On Nov. 19, 2019, he ordered the troops to repress the Bolivians who were protesting near the YPFB plant.



@camilateleSUR: Senkata, El Alto, #Bolivia: Hundreds (overflow outside) demand justice as family members of those #massacred by military outside of the #Senkata gas plant and victims meet with the @IACHumanRights. Incredible testimonies. @teleSURenglish ���� pic.twitter.com/m1ICTQiURQ — a beltran (@fabfashionista8) November 25, 2019

As a result of the military violence and gunshots from the facility, 10 people were killed and another 31 were injured.

During the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020), however, authorities argued that the military had not caused any victims, even though bullets found in the corpses matched with those of the soldiers' weaponry.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce asked for resuming investigations on the Senkata massacre and said that the act will not go unpunished.