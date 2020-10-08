Bolivia: Añez Unleashes 'Dirty War' on Socialist Candidate Arce

The U.S.-backed Interim government seeks to interfere in the upcoming elections and delegitimize the MAS presidential candidate.

Bolivia's Justice Vice-Minister Guido Melgar announced a complaint against Luis Arce, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate, for illicit enrichment.

This happened after the Financial Investigations Unit (UIF) prepared a report according to which the former Economy Minister would have made irregular financial movements worth US$870,000.

"Between February and March, we had expected that we would suffer a series of low-level dirty war attacks… We will deal with this new accusation in a proper manner," MAS spokeswoman Marianela Paco said and assured that the accusations are part of a dirty war

The spokeswoman pointed out that if the complaint is made official, her party will open a legal process for libel and slander against the Justice Ministry.

(violent images)

Bolivian coup supporters today in Cochabamba, assaulting leftists for carry MAS tshirts & flags in public. This isn't the first incident. How can there be free elections if one party can't express itself safely? This is violence promoted by Carlos Mesa & Camacho. pic.twitter.com/MtH5WFSYIM — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) September 19, 2020

Paco stated that a whole plan of violence and sabotage led by Añez supporters is underway and asked the Bolivian people to be alert of possible confrontations.

During the last weeks, far-right paramilitary groups have carried out violent attacks against MAS supporters in different regions of the country.

In view of the recent violence, the United Nations, the European Union, and the Bolivian Episcopal Conference called on political actors to contribute to peace and tolerance before the elections to be carried out on October 18.