Bolivia: New Attempts To Annul Socialist Presidential Binomial

"The right-wing does not accept that the Movement Towards Socialism will win the elections. Every action against us makes us stronger," the Presidential candidate Arce said.

Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce Sunday denounced that Bolivia's Supreme Court (TSE) is desperately seeking to proscribe the leftist movement from the elections through unconstitutional appeals.

His claim occurred after La Paz's Departmental Justice Tribunal (TDJ) admitted a legal appeal that seeks to force the TSE to annul MAS candidates. In July, lawmaker Carmen Gonzalez accused them of having violated the electoral law after allegedly releasing a survey that anticipated their victory.

"This judicial attempt has no legal argument and it shows that the electoral authorities are taking desperate actions to avoid our victory," Arce condemned.

On October 5, the TDJ will begin the hearing against the binomial formed by Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca, who is the MAS vice presidential candidate. Then, the Tribunal will define whether the socialist party will be disqualified from the next elections.

Bolivia: MAS candidates for President & Vice President register for the May 3 election. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/UDdT7imYsO — Dareece Polo (@DareeceteleSUR) February 4, 2020