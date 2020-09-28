Bolivia: New Attempts To Annul Socialist Presidential Binomial

Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce Sunday denounced that Bolivia's Supreme Court (TSE) is desperately seeking to proscribe the leftist movement from the elections through unconstitutional appeals.
His claim occurred after La Paz's Departmental Justice Tribunal (TDJ) admitted a legal appeal that seeks to force the TSE to annul MAS candidates. In July, lawmaker Carmen Gonzalez accused them of having violated the electoral law after allegedly releasing a survey that anticipated their victory.
"This judicial attempt has no legal argument and it shows that the electoral authorities are taking desperate actions to avoid our victory," Arce condemned.
On October 5, the TDJ will begin the hearing against the binomial formed by Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca, who is the MAS vice presidential candidate. Then, the Tribunal will define whether the socialist party will be disqualified from the next elections.
"The right-wing does not accept that MAS will win the elections. Every action against us makes us stronger," the candidate explained.
Seven right-wing parties are joining MAS in the race for Bolivia's elections, which will take place on October 18.
"Many of these parties took part in the November coup against former president Evo Morales. Their main purpose is to eliminate us, not to make forceful proposals to get the country out of the crisis," Arce concluded.
Similar charges regarding the dissemination of polls were also filed against political organizations such as Together Alliance (Alianza Juntos), We Believe (Creemos), and Citizen Community (Comunidad Ciudadana). None of those accusations had further consequences.