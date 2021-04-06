Bolivia: 4 Governorship Posts To Be Decided on April 11

Although subnational elections took place last month, none of the candidates achieved a majority of votes in four out of nine departments.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) continues preparations for the regional elections runoff in Tarija, La Paz, Pando, Tarija, and Chuquisaca departments on April 11.

Voting stations will be opened from 08:00 to 17:00. TSE warned that voting tables would remain in service after this time if voters were waiting to cast their vote.

On March 7, regional elections for mayors and governors took place in this Andean country; however, none of the candidates achieved a majority of votes in four out of nine departments.

On Sunday, Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidate Franklin Flores will compete with the Jallalla movement member Santos Quispe for La Paz governorship. In Chuquisaca, the post is heavily contested between MAS candidate Juan Leon and the "We Are All" representative Damian Condori.

The Tarija and Pando departments are the other two territories where MAS members Alvaro Ruiz and Miguel Becerra will face the Third System coalition candidate Regis Richter and the "Together for Tarajira" candidate Oscar Montes.

Last month, MAS won a large majority in the municipalities and secured the Oruro, Cochabamba, and Potosi departments. Opposition parties gained control in Santa Cruz and Beni territories.

On March 21, the TSE started the training of voting table personnel and transported with assistance from security forces the ballots and the tally sheets for the runoff elections.