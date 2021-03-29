'It Was a Coup' Film Unveils the U.S. Interference in Bolivia

Independent filmmaker Maria Rada gathered testimonies in Mexico, the United States, and Bolivia to unmask the instigators of the 2019 coup.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales on Sunday welcomed the "It Was a Coup" documentary which reveals details of the U.S-backed coup d'etat in Nov. 2019.

The film shows how the events escalated following a biased report by the Organization of American States (OAS) on electoral fraud and the calls for violent mobilizations from opposition sectors.

Filmmaker Maria Rada gathered testimonies to unmask the plot that included an arrest warrant against Morales, who requested political asylum in Mexico and Argentina.

"The 'It Was a Coup' documentary is a tribute to the Bolivian people and their struggle to recover democracy... This work will remain as a historical document for future generations," Morales twitted.

BREAKING...The Imperialists coup- The EU inc the UK at the time & the Catholic Church along with a RW Brazilian representative in conjunction with the USA had a meeting to decide who would govern Bolivia BEFORE Evo Morales resigned... https://t.co/gNFlERfX7D — Kenjerakota2 (@kenjerakota2) March 29, 2021

In Nov. 2019, the OAS issued a preliminary report questioning the transparency of the presidential elections when the vote count was still ongoing. Using this report as a pretext, opposition right-wing politicians Carlos Mesa and Fernando Camacho urged for demonstrations, which were supported by paramilitary groups and the Police.

OAS's final report retook the unfounded fraud allegations, thus paving the way for ex-senator Jeanine Añez to assume a De-facto regime that undertook State terrorism acts such as the Sacaba and Senkata massacres.

After one year in exile, Morales returned to Bolivia following the landslide victory of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in the 2020 general elections.