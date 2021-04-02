Bolivian UN Diplomat Reiterates OAS Role in Bolivian 2019 Coup

The 2019 presidential elections in Bolivia that led to a coup d'état against President-elect Evo Morales continue to shape the Andean country's political landscape, as some of the coup leaders are faced with criminal charges while others have fled the country.

Bolivian diplomat Diego Pary reiterated that the Organization of American States (OAS) played a fundamental role in the November 2019 coup d'état in his country, local media highlighted on Friday.

Pary, who represents Bolivia at the United Nations, recalled that the biased and partial report of the OAS on alleged irregularities in the vote count during the 2019 elections provided the excuse to break with the constitutional order.

Speaking to Bolivia TV, the UN diplomat specified that the coup was planned and executed with the support of the police and the army, the political right-wing and violent groups.

These institutions' actions and the violence in the streets were backed by the OAS and other governments that went along with the narrative of electoral fraud, thus ignoring Evo Morales' victory at the polls for a new presidential term.

US puppet thug @Almagro_OEA2015 is demanding Bolivia release coup leader @JeanineAnez



Perhaps he & @OAS_official should take time to listen to the victims of her crimes, as @TheGrayzoneNews did this past fall



Full documentary on the Senkata massacre: https://t.co/btwoNpiveR pic.twitter.com/yjDdtD4OLW — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) March 15, 2021

The diplomat highlighted irregularities in the OAS electoral observers' work, such as the changes of dates to present the election reports and a surprising press conference where a new election was called for.

This petition was based on the preliminary report that listed the alleged irregularities in the vote count, a claim refuted by dozens of experts and studies from prestigious research centers and universities worldwide.

Pary, who at the time of the coup was Bolivia's FM, detailed that in a coordinated manner, the fraud claim in the media was followed by a mutiny within the police force and insubordination within the military.