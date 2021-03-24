Bolivia's President Luis Arce Starts Official Visit To Mexico

"We will always keep gratitude to this generous country that welcomed us after the coup in Bolivia," Arce tweeted.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Wednesday began an official visit to Mexico. His action has a high symbolic significance as he received political asylum in this country after the U.S-backed coup led by Jeanine Añez in Bolivia in 2019.

Arce's visit takes place on the occasion of the 190th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Bolivia.

The Bolivian president will visit the memorial to the "Hero Children" in Mexico City's Chapultepec Park and attend a Senate's honor session. The local authorities will also declared him a "Distinguished Guest."

On Thursday, Arce will deliver a speech on "Chakan Putum Victory Day" to recall the resistance led by Indigenous people against Spain's colonization.

Es un honor recibir al Presidente @LuchoXBolivia ���� en su primer viaje internacional como Jefe de Estado a México ���� ¡México le da la bienvenida! @GobiernoMX @SRE_mx pic.twitter.com/y2xnBOLS30 — Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga (@maximilianoreyz) March 24, 2021

The meme reads, "It is an honor to receive Bolivia's President Luis Arce on his first international trip as Head of State to Mexico. We welcome you."

Debt relief, regional integration, and the meddling actions staged by the Organization of American States (OAS) are topics to be addressed during the official meetings.

On Dec. 6, 2019, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) granted Arce diplomatic asylum following the political persecution unleashed by the Añez regime.

"It is a joy to return to Mexico. We will always keep gratitude to these generous people who welcomed us after the coup in Bolivia. Thank you Mexico," Arce tweeted.