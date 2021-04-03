Bolivia Thanks Public Letter Rejecting Foreign Interference

The letter was signed by 12 LATAM former presidents, eight ex-foreign ministers, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and 20 other personalities.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce welcomed a public letter from several Latin-American politicians who rejected the interference performed by the U.S. and the Organization of American States (OAS) on his country's domestic affairs.

The letter was signed by 12 former presidents, eight former foreign ministers, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and 20 other personalities.

Among the signatory were Brazil's former Presidents Lula da Silva (2003-2011) and Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016), Paraguay's ex-President Fernando Lugo (2008-2012), Ecuador's Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and Uruguay's Jose 'Pepe' Mujica (2010-2015).

"We cannot forget nor avoid the OAS responsibility, especially that of its Secretary Luis Almagro, whose report on the Bolivian 2019 electoral process ended in a coup with regrettable consequences," the letter reads.

Music & culture here at the anniversary celebration of Bolivia's MAS.



26 years ago, those who were ruled over decided to create an instrument through which to seize power and end the old state of affairs. Historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/Rcj5IJaWL8 — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) March 29, 2021

In recent days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined Almagro's campaign to discredit Bolivian judicial institutions and demand the release of coup leader Jeanine Añez.

The Andean country has urged Almagro to limit himself to act within his institutional framework and refrain from promoting destabilization and interference.

"In 2019, Bolivia suffered a coup favored by Almagro that resulted in deaths, hundreds of wounded, imprisoned, and politically persecuted people. We demand respect for our democracy," Arce twitted.