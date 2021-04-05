Bolivia: Former Water Resources Minister Flees the Country

Yerko Nuñez, Maria Pinckert, Fernando Lopez, and Arturo Murillo are the coup-born regime's ex-ministers who have fled the country so far to avoid Justice.

On Sunday, former Water Resources Minister Maria Pinckert left Bolivia, three days after the Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant against her over irregularities in her management.

Pinckert, whose whereabouts are unknown, announced that she requested asylum because she considers herself a victim of political persecution.

"I will return when the judicial system becomes impartial," she wrote in a letter addressed to her relatives in which she rejected the imprisonment of the coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez.

The former minister also assured she left the country also because of her deteriorating health, and the depression she is suffering over the death of her husband due to COVID-19.

#Bolivia | Former President Evo Morales welcomed the "It Was a Coup" documentary which reveals details of the U.S-backed coup d'etat in Nov. 2019.https://t.co/sXOdy5tj1r — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 29, 2021

Currently, Pinckert is being investigated for the alleged irregular appointment of an official in the Sucre Water company. The Prosecutor's Office, which is also investigating Pinckert for assigning travel allowances for unofficial trips, issued an arrest warrant against the former minister after she failed to appear to testify before the Interior Ministry. Pinckert is the Añez regime's fourth minister to flee the country before being captured by authorities. Yerko Nuñez, Arturo Murillo, and Fernando Lopez left Bolivia at the end of 2020.