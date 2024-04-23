The new military aid is expected to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities

Over phone on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his administration will soon quickly provide additional arms to Ukraine once a bill authorizing related funds clears Congress and becomes law.

"President Biden shared that his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defense needs as soon as the Senate passes the national security supplemental and he signs it into law," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden was referring to the 61-billion-dollar aid for Ukraine that the House passed Saturday. The measure, now bundled with other foreign aid funds, will be voted on as a comprehensive national security supplemental appropriations bill in the Senate this week, with passage all but certain and Biden pledging to sign it as soon as it descents on his desk.

"President Biden also underscored that the U.S. economic assistance will help maintain financial stability, build back critical infrastructure," the readout said, adding that the economic assistance will also "support reform as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration."

Sharp Statements by Former Ukrainian Lawmaker Ignite Ethnic Tensions



To those who still don't believe in ultra-right Ukrainian nationalism and the genocide of Russians in Ukraine, to those convinced that Russia had no reasons to start its Special Military Operation in 2022, they… pic.twitter.com/4HDp3kY8un — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) April 23, 2024

On the Ukrainian side, Zelensky said that the new aid from Washington is expected to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities.

The Ukrainian president also discussed with Biden the work on a bilateral security agreement and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland slated for mid-June, he said.

On Saturday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from the state of New York, said that senators reached an agreement to vote on the national security supplemental on Tuesday.