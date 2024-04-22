Russia to Increase Its Security if Poland Hosts Nuclear Weapons

Polish President Duda stated that his country is ready to accept nuclear weapons from allied countries on its territory.

On Monday, the spokesperson for the Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, assured that Russian military would ensure his country's security if Poland were to host nuclear weapons from its NATO allies on its territory.

"If such plans are implemented, the military will analyze the situation and take the necessary response measures to ensure our security," he said in his daily press briefing.

Peskov thus commented on statements by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who stated that his country is ready to accept nuclear weapons from allied countries on its territory.

In an interview published this Monday by the Polish newspaper "Fakt", Duda assured that "Russia is increasingly militarizing Kaliningrad," the former Russian exclave that shares a border with Poland and Lithuania, and that Moscow is also "moving nuclear weapons to Belarus."

"If our allies decide to deploy nuclear missiles on our territory... we are prepared," the Polish president said.

"We are part of the North Atlantic Alliance and therefore have obligations in this regard, which means that we simply pursue a policy of common interests," he added.

On Monday, Peskov also stated that the approval in the United States of a new US$61 billion military aid package for Ukraine "will not change the situation" on the front, but will bring more death for Ukrainians.