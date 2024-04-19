Since 2022, they have declined to celebrate the annual parade due to fear of Ukrainian sabotage.

On Friday, Crimea and several Russian regions announced the suspension of the Victory Day parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi on May 9th due to security concerns.

"Crimea does not plan to hold either the May 9th military parade or the Immortal Regiment march. This is related to the need to ensure security," said Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean leader.

The City Council of Sebastopol, a port city hosting the base of the Black Sea Fleet, also reported the cancellation of the parade.

Ukrainian Military Intelligence claims to have destroyed four S-400 launchers, three radar stations, a checkpoint, and aerospace surveillance equipment in the attack carried out on Wednesday against the military aerodrome of Dzhankoi.

‼️���� In this day 100 years ago, by decree of the USSR Central Executive Committee,the flag of the Soviet Union was approved.



Under this flag we flew into space, won the Great Patriotic War and created a superpower founded on the principles of social justice. #Russia pic.twitter.com/hZ0SP8JPUy — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) April 19, 2024

Authorities in the regions of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, and Saratov also supported the cancellation of events commemorating the anniversary of the victory over Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

Meanwhile, Moscow continued with preparations, and on May 5th, as tradition dictates, the cobblestones of Red Square will host the parade rehearsal.

Since the beginning of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022, many Russian regions, especially in the European part of the country, have declined to celebrate the annual parade due to fear of Ukrainian sabotage.