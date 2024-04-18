This week the U.S. House of Representatives will consider a new 61-billion-aid bill for Ukraine.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov warned that US assistance to Ukraine would not influence the situation on the battlefronts.

"The U.S, aid cannot in any way affect the outcome of the situation on the fronts. All experts, both specialized and not so specialized, can now clearly see the situation on the battlefield, which is far from favorable for the Ukrainian side," he said.

"In any case, whatever the form of this aid, it is indeed about provoking Ukraine to continue fighting until the last Ukrainian, ensuring benefits for the United States," Peskov pointed out.



The Russian official added that Americans ensure that "a very important part of the allocated resources remains in the U.S. military-industrial complex."

"Ukraine now not only has to fight for the aid by providing gains to Americans, but it also has to fight until the last Ukrainian. They also burden it with debts. It's the favorite colonial policy of the United States," he emphasized.

Although the package to be considered in the U.S. House of Representatives is of equal value to the one approved in the Senate in February, the new proposal differs in how the aid to Ukraine is delivered, with the funds being provided as part of a loan.