On Thursday, Russia confirmed that it will not participate in the so-called "Peace Conference for Ukraine," which Switzerland will host in Bürgenstock on June 15 and 16.

"We have repeatedly pointed out that negotiations without Russia are meaningless and, in fact, are conversations in vain," said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, who recalled that Ukraine prohibited by decree from speaking with Russia.

On Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, defined the Bürgenstock conference as an initiative related to U.S. geopolitical interests.

"Russia will not attend even if it receives an invitation... Under the banner of 'good services', Switzerland is trying to promote the 'Zelensky formula' and continue the failed Copenhagen Process," she said.

The Russian diplomat recalled that the Bürgenstock conference organizers have expressed their intention to exclude components of the peace proposals formulated by China, Brazil, African countries, and Arab nations.

"Behind all this are Democrats who want photos and videos of such an event to indicate that their 'Ukraine' project is still relevant," she said, adding that this event is related to the electoral motivations of U.S. President Joe Biden, who will seek to remain in office.

In January, Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that his country could play the role of mediator in the Ukrainian conflict.

Lavrov responded that Russia could no longer consider Switzerland as a neutral country since it has supported the policy of European sanctions against his country.

Since August 2023, the Kremlin has indicated that a peace dictated by Ukraine would be inconceivable given that it would ignore not only the realities on the battlefield but also the interests of Russia and millions of Russian speakers living on Ukrainian soil, as RT recalled.