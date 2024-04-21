The United States Aggravates Global Crises: Zakharova

Washington prolongs the agony of the Zelensky regime while the Ukrainians are forced to be slaughtered as cannon fodder, the Russian diplomat said.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova declared that conflicts with global implications will worsen with the approval of additional U.S. military aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

"Military aid to the Kyiv regime is direct sponsorship of terrorist activities. Aid to Taiwan is interference in China's internal affairs. Aid to Israel is a direct path to an unprecedented escalation of aggravation in the region," she said after the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of three bills benefiting Washington's allies.

"One thing is clear: the U.S. ruling elites, regardless of their party affiliation, are willing to pump up the Kiev regime with weapons so that it can fight to the last Ukrainian and continue terrorist attacks against civilian targets on Russian territory," Zakharova pointed out.

The Russian diplomat recalled that the aid that the United States grants to its allies is based on the "banal theft of Russian assets" since it is the Russian assets frozen in Western institutions that allow it to finance President Joe Biden's warlike actions.

Ukrainian Lawmaker Calls New Aid Package Gift to US Military-Industrial Complex



The $61 billion in new assistance which passed through the House of Representatives is just a drop in the bucket compared to Kiev’s fiscal needs, and the majority of the funds will go to the US… pic.twitter.com/fNH2UTeu5Z — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 21, 2024

"As evidenced by the White House's internal disputes, they no longer trust in the mythical victory of the Kyiv regime but rather hope that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will resist at least until the November elections," Zakharova said.

"For this reason, in reality, they prolong the agony of Zelensky and his entourage, while ordinary Ukrainians are forced to be slaughtered as cannon fodder," she added.

The Russian diplomat also explained that the Republicans are also interested in prolonging the Ukrainian conflict to benefit the U.S. military-industrial complex.

"We confirm that Washington's actions... will receive unconditional and decisive rejection. Its ever-deepening immersion in a hybrid war against Russia will result in the same noisy and humiliating U.S. fiasco that occurred in Vietnam and Afghanistan," she stressed.