ALBA Bank Debates Post-pandemic Economy in Seminar

The Bolivarian integrationist perspective stands in contrast to the antagonistic expansionist model of the United States.

The participants of the III International Seminar of the ALBA Bank debated from Venezuela on the post-pandemic economy. Experts and researchers highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic became a factor that contracted the world economy and for which financial entities must prepare themselves, especially in Latin America.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of the ALBA Bank, Raúl Li Causi, stated during the meeting that the entity has increased financing in areas such as health, food, energy, and financial security.

Likewise, he highlighted that the pandemic not only generates problems in the region, but it aggravates a situation already affected by the unilateral and illegal coercive measures imposed on three countries: Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

The meeting was attended by the Vice-Minister for Multilateral Issues of the People's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez; the President of the Executive Board of the financial entity, Raúl Li Causi and the researcher of the Samuel Robinson Institute, Diego Sequera.

Rodríguez shared figures on the economic contraction, the increase in poverty and hunger, and the impact of the disease on the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Objectives of the United Nations Agenda 2030, saying that "only a cooperation objective, which allows solidarity among peoples, could represent victory."

They pointed out that in the hemisphere, the two countries which have had the worst response to Covid-19 have been the United States and Brazil.