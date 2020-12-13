Bolivia Returns as ALBA-TCP Holds XVIII Summit Virtually

The Summit will be chaired by the Cuban Head of State Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Saturday that the 18th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), will take place virtually as travel remains limited in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Summit will be led by the Head of State Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on Monday, December 14.

The virtual event, marking the 16th anniversary of the regional block, will have the participation of Presidents and delegates of the member states.

During the Summit, numerous topics such as diplomatic relations in the region and the exchange of experiences of each nation in their fight against Covid-19 will be addressed.

The Plurinational State of Bolivia will be returning to the regional integration body following the restoration of democracy and swift defeat of the US-backed coup dictatorship.

ALBA-TCP was created on December 14, 2004 through an agreement signed in Havana between the then Presidents of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, and Cuba, Fidel Castro, following an initial proposal by Chavez, who first raised it in response to the Free Trade Area for the Americas (FTAA). The FTAA was promoted by the United States and defeated by Latin America, after being rejected by popular movement and leftist forces in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 2005.

