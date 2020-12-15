    • Live
News > Bolivia

Bolivian Sacha Llorenti Named New Secretary General of ALBA-TCP
  • On Monday the ALBA-TCP member countries unanimously approved lawyer Sacha Llorenti as the new Secretary General of ALBA-TCP, a man with strong diplomatic experience and considerable leadership in social struggles.

Published 15 December 2020 (4 hours 49 minutes ago)
The Plurinational State of Bolivia has returned to the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and as such, its former representative to the United Nations has been named the regional integration bloc's new Secretary General. 

This Monday the Presidents and Heads of Government who participated in the XVII Summit of this integration organization voted unanimously in favor of the former Bolivian Minister and former Permanent Representative of his country to the United Nations, Sacha Llorenti, assuming the position of Secretary General of ALBA-TCP. 

This 48-year-old Bolivian diplomat replaces David Choquehuanca, who is now the Vice President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia. After putting it to a vote, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro Moros exclaimed: "Approved!

"Bolivia returns to its mother's house, to ALBA", enezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated minutes before the Bolivian Head of State, Luis Arce, made a meaningful speech during the summit, which this year was held in the form of a videoconference.

Llorenti, once elected, thanked the Presidents, Prime Ministers and Heads of Government participating in the alliance for the confidence placed in him and read the declaration of the XVIII ALBA-TCP Summit, in which they reclaim the ideology of the heroes of Latin American and Caribbean independence, "as historical and cultural memory that link us in an instrument of unity and development of our peoples" and declare themselves in consultation and permanent activity.

