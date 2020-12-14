ALBA-TCP Celebrates XVIII Summit Virtually

The XVIII Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), is being held this Monday in a virtual manner and in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, coordinator of the event, and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro opened the event by means of vituar interventions transmitted from the Twitter account of the presidencies of the respective countries and the ALBA-TCP account.

A notable highlight of the summit is the return of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to the interregional integration organization after its democratic recovery in October of this year.. Given this reality, Bolivian President Luis Arce was the third head of state to take the floor and address the summit.

Breaking: President @NicolasMaduro proposes that Cuba and Venezuela create/manage a vaccine bank, coordinated by scientists & medical authorities, to guarantee the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for ALBA-TCP states. It would include Sputnik V and the Cuban vaccine candidates. pic.twitter.com/Z7g5JTyQnV — Camila (@camilateleSUR) December 14, 2020

"Sixteen years ago ALBA was created to confront neoliberalism (...). We must encourage the growth of our peoples through ALBA and our solidarity alliances," declared Arce in his appearance.

The meeting is taking place in the framework of the celebration of the 16th anniversary of the founding of ALBA-TCP under the impulse of the revolutionary leaders in the Latin American and Caribbean region Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, on December 14, 2004.