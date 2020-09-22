The ALBA-TCP Alliance Rejects Human Rights Report on Venezuela

The regional organization highlighted that the report lacks objectivity and impartiality.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) rejected the human rights report presented by a United Nations group against Venezuela.

"We denounce the lack of objectivity and transparency of the UN Human Rights Council's Independent Fact-Finding Mission to Venezuela. It is a politically motivated document and its arguments are based on false and selective facts," the ALBA-TCP stated.

The regional group explained that preparing a human rights report requires technical rigor, objectivity, and impartiality. All these elements, however, were absent from the report.

"The report, which was sponsored by the U.S.-backed Lima Group, exposes the UN internal institutional contradictions," ALBA-TCP stated alluding to the fact that Venezuela was already working on a report with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' Office.

They steal the Citgo assets, they freeze over $5 billion of our money in US banks, they block our oil production and exports, but they present themselves as charitable and concerned. That promise of resources is just another #fake one by @SecPompeo #SanctionsAreACrime https://t.co/AsAPqThxS7 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 20, 2020

Lima Group paid US$5 million for the report's preparation. "This is how they are wasting their money," Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza commented.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with Venezuela's government led by President Nicolas Maduro, who is fighting for his country's rights to self-determination and sovereignty," the regional movement added.

The representatives of ALBA-TCP member states also condemned the growing U.S. hostilities against the Bolivarian revolution.