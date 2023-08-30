Attacks on Pskov Area Not to Go Unanswered: Zakharova

She pointed out that Ukraine would not have been able to hit targets deep inside the Russian territory without satellite data obtained from the West.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said that four Il-76 transport aircraft were destroyed during an overnight drone attack at Pskov airport in western Russia.

"Four Il-76 have been destroyed and cannot be restored. A few more aircraft units were damaged," said Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence. He did not specify, however, whether Ukraine was responsible for the attack.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Il-76 transport aircraft were damaged during a drone attack at Pskov airport, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said that there were no victims according to preliminary information, and the scale of the destruction was being specified.

Multiples «attaques terroristes» par des drones en territoire russe, dont à Pskov à la frontière estonienne



Le régime de Kiev a mené une série d'attaques par «des drones de type avion sur les infrastructures russes» dans la nuit du 29 au 30 août, a fait savoir le ministère russe… pic.twitter.com/LjHvbGnI9F — Frédéric Aigouy (@frederic_RTfr) August 30, 2023

The text reads: Drones carried out multiple terrorist attacks on Russian territory, in Pskov, on the Estonian border. On the night of August 29-30, the Kiev regime carried out a series of strikes against Russian infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the airport's website, Russia's 334th Military Transport Aviation Regiment armed with II-76 aircraft was stationed at the airport by the time of the drone attack.

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine would not have been able to hit targets deep inside the Russian territory without satellite data obtained from the West. She warned that Ukraine's actions will not be left unpunished.

Commenting on Kiev's recent drone attacks, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russian military experts were investigating the launch routes of the drones to prevent such situations in the future and Moscow will take all necessary measures.

Ukraine launched drone attacks on targets in seven Russian regions overnight. Pskov is a city in western Russia, located 20 km east of the Estonian border.