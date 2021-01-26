Argentine President Arrives in Chile on Official Visit

In a two-day trip, the Argentine president intends to strengthen Buenos Aires and Santiago's bilateral relationship.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, arrived this Tuesday in Chile on a two-day state visit, in which he met with his colleague Sebastián Piñera, to deepen bilateral ties.

The trip to Chile includes a meeting between Fernández and Piñera, and a visit to the legislative and judicial branches.

The head of state arrived this Tuesday at noon in Santiago de Chile. From the airport, he went to the Chilean Foreign Ministry headquarters to pay homage to both nations' liberators, depositing floral offerings in front of the monuments of Bernardo O'Higgins and General José de San Martín.

They held a bilateral meeting and signed trade and other agreements, followed by a joint statement and a press conference.

AHORA - Parte de la declaración en conjunto entre el Presidente Sebastián Piñera y el Presidente Alberto Fernández @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/nbcjwrtyyA — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) January 26, 2021

"LIVE | Joint press statement by President Alberto Fernández and his Chilean counterpart, Sebastián Piñera."

The activity continued with a working lunch in honor of the Argentine delegation. Then Fernández visited former President Salvador Allende's office, accompanied by Senator Isabel Allende Bussi (daughter) and Marcia Tambutti Allende (granddaughter), where he will place a bouquet and leave a memorial plaque.

Fernández and Piñera held telephone conversations and shared telematically the recent Mercosur summit - in which the Argentine head of state assumed the pro tempore presidency of the bloc -, but this will be the first time they hold a personal meeting.

During the pandemic, the Argentine president suspended his trips abroad. Still, in November, he went to Uruguay, where he shared lunch with the head of state of the neighboring country, Luis Lacalle Pou, as part of a lightning visit.

In the same month, he accompanied the former Bolivian president Evo Morales on his return to the neighboring country through the La Quiaca International Pass, in the province of Jujuy, and attended the inauguration of the new president of Bolivia, Luis Arce.

Avanza la visita del Pdte. Alberto Fernández en Chile @temasteleSUR pic.twitter.com/nSMNUyfQg6 — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) January 26, 2021

"President Alberto Fernandez's visit to Chile moves forward."