Argentina Awaits Its Second Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Thursday sent a second plane to Russia to transport the second batch of Sputnik V vaccines which will be used in a nationwide vaccination campaign.

The flight AR-1060 departed from Ezeiza International airport at 21.14 local time in a direct route to Moscow where it will load 300,000 doses of the vaccine.

The plane is expected to land on Argentine soil on Saturday morning to start the distribution of the vaccines to subnational governments.

"It will take a total of 40 hours, between the departure and the return, during which the crew will practically live on top of the plane," Argentina's Airlines officials twitted.

Rumbo a Rusia para hacerle frente al Covid-19. ¡Buen vuelo! #AerolíneaDeBandera pic.twitter.com/i7q6k5cK76 — Aerolíneas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) January 15, 2021

The meme reads, "Heading to Russia to tackle COVID-19. Good flight"

On December 24, the first batch also composed of 300,000 Sputnik V doses arrived in the South-American nation. Previously, Fernandez announced the purchase of 14.7 million total doses to immunize the population.

So far, 138,218 health personnel have been inoculated in 477 locations throughout the country. The provinces with the largest numbers of vaccinated people are Buenos Aires (46,670), Cordoba (14,123), and Santa Fe (8,582).

Having reported a total of 1,770,715 COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning, Health Secretary Carla Vizzoti recalled that this first stage of vaccination will only reach health personnel between 18 and 59 years old.