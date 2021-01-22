Argentina Extends Ban on Layoffs for Another 90 Days

The measure aims at preventing private companies from dismissing staff under the pretext of low economic activity. In 2020 the government extended the measure three times in response to the financial crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Argentine government will extend for another 90 days a ban that prohibits layoffs and establishes the payment of a double compensation if a contract is ended for 2021.

The measure aims at preventing private companies from dismissing staff under the pretext of low economic activity. In 2020 the government extended the measure three times in response to the financial crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las trabajadoras y trabajadores de Casas Particulares tienen derecho a una obra social, jubilación, vacaciones, aguinaldo y ART. Tu empleador o empleadora debe dar de alta la relación laboral y emitir los recibos de sueldos mensuales. Más info en https://t.co/5G6IPI219R. pic.twitter.com/j5IEgWCNIv — AFIPComunica (@AFIPcomunica) January 22, 2021

"Workers in private homes are entitled to social security, retirement, vacations, Christmas bonus, and ART. Your employer must register the employment relationship and issue monthly payslips."

The government explained that these protective measures are "essential to continue guaranteeing the preservation of jobs for a reasonable period, to preserve social peace and that this will only be possible if the emergency is handled with social dialogue at all levels and not with unilateral measures for labor distraction, which will only be a way to aggravate the problems that social, preventive and compulsory isolation seeks to remedy," as reported by Argentina news agency Telam.

The authorities also postponed the payment of a series of tax and social security deposits. Likewise, the government will reinforce the "assistance through specific income transfer programs to contribute to the payment of salaries."