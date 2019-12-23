Fernandez Questions International Silence Over Chilean Protests

The Argentine President compared media and political action regarding the internal affairs of Chile and Venezuela: "We must be fair, Piñera imprisoned 2,500 people and nobody said anything."

Argentinian President, Alberto Fernández, questioned the international silence regarding the human rights violations committed by the security forces in Chile during the protests against the policies of Sebastián Piñera that began more than two months ago.

He also compared the international action regarding the situation in Venezuela and other countries in the region, pointing out how the world chooses to ignore the actions of one country due to political reasons.

The President made this statement during an interview granted on Sunday to the Argentine media America TV.

Fernández was consulted on the pronouncement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Venezuela.

"We are worried about any subsidence of the rule of law. We are also worried about what is happening in Bolivia and in Chile. There is less talk about all that," he said.

In Chile, since the start of the popular protests, complaints about human rights violations have accumulated, especially in the capital city of Santiago. So far, there are reports of at least 350 people with eye injuries from Carabineros attacks.

In addition, there are reports of sexual assault, torture and ill-treatment of protesters apprehended by the security forces.

Only Friday, one of the most violent scenes was recorded, when a young man was crushed by two trucks throwing water. For this aggression, the protester suffered a fractured pelvis.

"I want to clarify that I have the best deal with (Sebastián) Piñera and if I can help with anything, I will help them in whatever is within my reach. But let's be fair, let's say everything," the Argentinian President said.