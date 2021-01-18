    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Argentina

Argentina Begins To Distribute the Second Dose of Sputnik V
  • Arrival of Russian vaccines in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 16, 2021.

    Arrival of Russian vaccines in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 16, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 18 January 2021
Opinion

President Fernandez is also promoting the domestic production of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Argentina began on Monday the distribution of 300,000 Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines to complete the vaccination of those who received the first dose on December 29.

RELATED:

Argentina Detects Dengue Fever Cases Amid COVID-19 Surge

As of Friday, this South American nation had applied 200,759 out of 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine it received last year.

The national vaccination campaign's first stage is focused on citizens between the ages of 18 and 59 who work in hospitals, microbiology laboratories, and other health institutions located in large cities. 

The Health Access Secretariat's Logistics Coordinator Juan Pablo Saulle explained that the current "great challenge" is to keep the Russian vaccine at -18 degrees Celsius during its distribution in the country's provinces.

While health authorities also approved the use of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, Argentina has only acquired the Russian vaccine so far.

While the negotiations with Pfizer, Moderna, and SinoPharm continue, President Alberto Fernandez is promoting the domestic production of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

His government has also made efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Mechanism promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Tags

Argentina COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

People

Juan Pablo Saulle Alberto Fernandez

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.